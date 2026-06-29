Kerala HSCAP Plus One Third Allotment Result 2026 Out, Here's How to Check?

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has officially released the Kerala HSCAP Plus One Third Allotment Result 2026 today, June 29, 2026. This is the final allotment under the main phase of the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) for Class 11 admissions across the state.

Students can now check their admission status by logging into the official HSCAP portal. The allotment result includes details of the allotted school and the stream assigned to the candidate. Those who have secured a seat must complete the admission process within the prescribed deadline.

How to Check Kerala HSCAP Plus One Third Allotment Result 2026?

Visit the official HSCAP website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the 'Candidate Login - SWS (Single Window System)' option.

Enter the Username, Password, and select District.

Click on the 'Third Allotment Results' link available on the dashboard.

View your allotment details, including the allotted school and stream.

Download and print the Allotment Letter for future admission formalities.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Third Allotment Result 2026: Important Admission Guidelines

The third allotment is especially important for students who were not allotted seats in the earlier rounds or were waiting for an upgrade to a preferred school or course. This round requires students to complete Permanent Admission. Candidates must report to the allotted school along with their parents and submit the required original documents.

The admission process will remain open until 5 PM on July 3, 2026. Students must also pay the prescribed admission fee while confirming their admission. The new academic session for Plus One classes is scheduled to begin on July 2, 2026.

Documents Required After Kerala HSCAP Plus One Third Allotment Result 2026

Students should carry the following documents while reporting to the allotted school:

Printed copy of the HSCAP Third Allotment Letter

SSLC (Class 10) Marksheet or Certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Conduct/Character Certificate

Aadhaar Card or any valid identity proof

Recent passport-size photographs

Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (for EWS or fee concession claims)

The Directorate will conduct Supplementary Allotments to fill vacant seats after the completion of the main admission phase. Fresh applications for supplementary allotments will be invited through the official HSCAP portal.