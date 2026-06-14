Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 Out, Here's How To Check?

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has officially released the Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 for students seeking admission to Class 11 through the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP). Candidates who applied through the Single Window System (SWS) can now check their allotment status on the official HSCAP portal.

The first allotment has been prepared after considering the updated SSLC revaluation results received from Pareeksha Bhavan on June 11. Students are advised to verify their allotment details carefully.

How to Check Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026?

Visit the official HSCAP website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the "Candidate Login - SWS" link.

Enter the application number, password, and captcha code.

View the allotment details displayed on the screen.

Download and print the allotment letter for future admission procedures.

Candidates should keep a copy of the allotment letter safely, as it will be required during reporting at the allotted school.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Admission 2026: Important Dates and Admission Process

According to the official notification, admissions based on the first allotment will begin on June 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM and continue until June 17, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

Students who receive their first preference school and course must take permanent admission within the specified period. Those allotted a lower preference option can either take permanent admission or opt for temporary admission if they wish to be considered for higher options in future allotment rounds.

Candidates who fail to report to the allotted institution and complete the admission process within the deadline will not be considered for subsequent allotments.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026: Documents Required

All allotted candidates must report to their respective schools along with a parent or guardian. The first page of the allotment letter should be signed by both the student and parent at the time of admission.

Students claiming benefits under special categories such as eligibility certificates, transfer certificates, character certificates, bonus points, tie-break provisions, or other reservations must produce original supporting documents for verification.

The DGE has also clarified that students who passed the SSLC examination under the Kerala Board are not required to meet any minimum age criteria for admission.