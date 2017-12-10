It's Time To Think About Koop Mandook Acharya Degrees: Kerala Finance Minister's Response To BHU Questions Master's degree students at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were perplexed after questions on "GST (Goods and Services Tax) in Kautilya's Arthashastra (economics)" and "Manu on globalisation" appeared in the political science examination on December 4.

47 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Coming down heavily on professors at the Benaras Hindu University or BHU who



Recently, Master's degree students at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were perplexed after questions on "GST (Goods and Services Tax) in Kautilya's Arthashastra (economics)" and "Manu on globalisation" appeared in the political science examination on December 4.



The students were asked to choose between writing "an essay on the nature of GST in Kautilya's Arthashastra" and Manu, the progenitor of humanity in Hindu mythology, as the "first Indian thinker of globalisation". Kautilya, also known as Chanakya, was an ancient Indian philosopher and advisor to ruler Chandragupta Maurya who lived in 4th century BC.



"Will you be generous to help me? I am keen to compose an essay scoring 15 marks on GST concepts envisaged in Arthashastrha. Unfortunately I am utterly ignorant on it," Mr. Isaac who was a professor at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram wrote in a sarcastic Facebook post on December 7.



"Do you have an idea who conceived globalisation definition? It is Manu. A composition on this title is also under the score of 15 marks. You should consider awarding a mark than that of 15 on titles of these indices. These 'new vistas of knowledge' should be rewarded a thousand marks each considering its explosive, triggering and ballistic potential of knowledge," quipped the minister who has published several articles and books on economics.



"Manifestly Gallant Degrees to be conferred to whoever attained pass marks. PhD and Doctorates are European models. This should be superior to that standards. Let's think of new Degrees of Koop Mandook (frog in the well) Acharya (teacher) and titles such as this punch," he added.



Here is Dr Isaac's complete Facebook post (in Malayalam):







Click here for more



Coming down heavily on professors at the Benaras Hindu University or BHU who framed questions linking India's new national tax GST and globalization to ancient Indian history and mythology, Kerala Finance Minister Dr TM Thomas Isaac said we should start thinking about 'Koop Mandook Acharya Degrees'. Koop Mandook refers to the proverbial 'frog in the well', where frogs dwelling in the well, who are unaware of the world outside.Recently, Master's degree students at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were perplexed after questions on "GST (Goods and Services Tax) in Kautilya's Arthashastra (economics)" and "Manu on globalisation" appeared in the political science examination on December 4.The students were asked to choose between writing "an essay on the nature of GST in Kautilya's Arthashastra" and Manu, the progenitor of humanity in Hindu mythology, as the "first Indian thinker of globalisation". Kautilya, also known as Chanakya, was an ancient Indian philosopher and advisor to ruler Chandragupta Maurya who lived in 4th century BC."Will you be generous to help me? I am keen to compose an essay scoring 15 marks on GST concepts envisaged in Arthashastrha. Unfortunately I am utterly ignorant on it," Mr. Isaac who was a professor at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram wrote in a sarcastic Facebook post on December 7."Do you have an idea who conceived globalisation definition? It is Manu. A composition on this title is also under the score of 15 marks. You should consider awarding a mark than that of 15 on titles of these indices. These 'new vistas of knowledge' should be rewarded a thousand marks each considering its explosive, triggering and ballistic potential of knowledge," quipped the minister who has published several articles and books on economics."Manifestly Gallant Degrees to be conferred to whoever attained pass marks. PhD and Doctorates are European models. This should be superior to that standards. Let's think of new Degrees of Koop Mandook (frog in the well) Acharya (teacher) and titles such as this punch," he added.Here is Dr Isaac's complete Facebook post (in Malayalam):Click here for more Education News