Kerala LLM 2018 Entrance Answer Key Released @ Cee-kerala.org, Download Now

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), of Government of Kerala, has released the LLM Entrance Examination answer keys on the official website of CEE Kerala. The answer keys of the entrance examination for admission to LLM Course 2017-18 held on March 11, 2018 has been published on the website www.cee-kerala.org.



Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with the supporting documents and fee @ Rs.200/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on or before March 16, 2018 (Friday).



If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via E-mail/Fax will not be considered.



Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), of Government of Kerala, has released the LLM Entrance Examination answer keys on the official website of CEE Kerala. The answer keys of the entrance examination for admission to LLM Course 2017-18 held on March 11, 2018 has been published on the website www.cee-kerala.org.The LLM entrance exam was held for granting admission to courses in Government Law Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode and in private Self Financing Law Colleges of Kerala which have entered into Seat sharing agreement with the State Government.Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with the supporting documents and fee @ Rs.200/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on or before March 16, 2018 (Friday). If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via E-mail/Fax will not be considered.