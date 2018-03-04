CEE Kerala Releases LLM 2017 Admit Card; Download Now

How to download Kerala LLM 2017 admit card?
'The candidates have to enter their Application Number and Password on the page available after clicking on the link 'LL.M 2017 - Candidate Portal' of the website and click the menu item 'Admit Card' to download their Admit Cards.'
KEAM 2018 for admission to engineering courses in the State, will be held on 23 and 24 April 2018. 'The Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted across the 14 District Centers in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. Candidates who desire to get admission in the various Engineering Courses in Kerala shall have to appear and qualify in the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.'
