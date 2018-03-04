CEE Kerala Releases LLM 2017 Admit Card; Download Now LLM 2017 admit cards have been released by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website cee-kerala.org.

LLM 2017 admit cards have been released by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website cee-kerala.org. LLM 2017 examination is scheduled to be held on 11 March 2018. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on 25 February 2018 and admit cards were supposed to be released on 17 February 2018. The exam will be held for granting admission to LLM course in Government Law Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode and in private Self Financing Law Colleges of Kerala which have entered into Seat sharing agreement with the State Government.





How to download Kerala LLM 2017 admit card?

'The candidates have to enter their Application Number and Password on the page available after clicking on the link 'LL.M 2017 - Candidate Portal' of the website and click the menu item 'Admit Card' to download their Admit Cards.'



KEAM 2018

KEAM 2018 for admission to engineering courses in the State, will be held on 23 and 24 April 2018. 'The Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted across the 14 District Centers in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. Candidates who desire to get admission in the various Engineering Courses in Kerala shall have to appear and qualify in the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.'



