Kept Away From Smartphones During Preparation: JEE Qualifier From Kashmir 19-year-old Mohammad Ali from Kargil says he kept himself away from smartphones for nearly a year while preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) as he did not want to get distracted from his goal.

Mohammad Ali from Kargil who qualified JEE Advanced 2018 for admission to IITs says he kept himself away from smartphones for nearly a year while preparing for the exam. 19-year-old Ali adds that as he did not want to get distracted from his goal. The self-restraint has now paid off and Ali cleared the IIT JEE Advanced examination, one of the toughest competitive exam,



The Union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh felicitated the students from Jammu and Kashmir (supported by 'Kashmir Super 30' Project) who have qualified for the JEE (Main & Advance), 2017-18, at a function organised here yesterday.



These students -- including Ali -- belong to the 'Kashmir Super 30' initiative of Indian Army, training partner Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) and Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and seven out of them qualified the JEE Advanced.



The project aims to support the talented underprivileged students of the economically weaker sections of the State to achieve educational success by providing engineering entrance exam coaching. Total 50 students were enrolled under the project this year and in the result declared of JEE this year, 32 students have qualified the JEE Mains Exam, 2017-18. Out of these successful students, 7 students have cracked the JEE Advance test and made it to the prestigious IITs.



Ali said he had no regrets for not using smartphones during his preparations for the exam.



"When you are focussed on your goal, you do not feel the need for anything else. Other students also did not use smartphones. There was an environment of education that was created there and we all benefited from it. We used simple phones or used the phones at the office.



"Now that I have cleared the JEE Advanced exam, I want to study in an IIT and become an engineer, and then go back and serve my state," he told PTI.



Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the students and their mentors for their achievement.



While addressing the students, Dr Jitendra Singh said that these students have set an example before others to follow. He complemented the Indian Army, PLL & CSRL, for their contribution in supporting these students.



Brigadier A. Sridhar, Commander, 19 Artillery Brigade, Shri Rajesh Singh, Director (Tech), PLL and other officials were also present on the occasion.



A CSRL official said, "About 2,000 students had applied for the initial written examination for selection to the Super 30 programme. After short-listing, interviews were held to select the final 50."



The programme was "one of the most successful projects" undertaken by the Army in the Valley and had "directly impacted" the lives of a number of youths by providing them with the right guidance and opportunity to make a career for themselves, it said.



"It is a major initiative towards bringing normalcy in the Valley," the Army said in a statement.



On similar lines, the Army has recently signed an MoU with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the National Integrity Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) for medical aspirants, under which selected students will be provided with free residential coaching for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).



(With Inputs from PTI)



