Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Contributes Rs 5.49 Crores For Kerala Flood Relief

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs. 5.49 for Kerala Flood relief to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, Goverment of Kerala. This amount has been contributed by the employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

Ministry of HRD had earlier appealed all officers and staff of Ministry of HRD as well as of the organisations under its control to contribute one day's salary as relief to the flood affected people of Kerala.

The officers and staff of KVS have expressed solidarity with the flood affected people of Kerala and contributed generously an amount of Rs 5,49,74,086.

The cheque for this amount is handed over by Mr Javadekar to Puneet Kumar, Resident Commissioner, Government of Kerala in the presence of Rina Ray, Secretary, School Education and Learning, Ministry of HRD, Government of India, and Santosh Kumar Mall, Commissioner, KVS.

At least 488 people died in Kerala due to the rains and floods this monsoon, which hit 14 districts of the state.

