Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Exams Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Check Details

KEAM 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will release the admit cards for the state-level entrance exams - KEAM 2025. The admit cards can be accessed on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The engineering entrance exam will be held on April 23, 25, and 28, while the pharmacy exam will be conducted on April 24 and 29.

The KEAM 2025 entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across multiple sessions. The engineering entrance exam will be of three hours (180 minutes) duration, while the pharmacy exam will be held for 90 minutes.

The engineering exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift, from 2pm to 5pm. The pharmacy exam on the first day will be held in two shifts - from 11.30am to 1pm and 3.30pm to 5pm. On the second day, April 29, the pharmacy test will take place in the afternoon session, from 3.30pm to 5pm.

On the exam day, students must report to the centres two hours before the commencement of the examination.

The KEAM 2025 engineering entrance exam question paper will include 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) - 45 from Physics, 30 from Chemistry, and 75 from Mathematics. In the pharmacy entrance exam, the question paper will comprise 75 questions - 45 from Physics and 30 from Chemistry.

KEAM Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download Hall Ticket