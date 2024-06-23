Karnataka Examination Authority Extends Fee Payment Deadline for PGCET 2024 to June 24

KEA PGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for payment of the examination fee for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 to June 24. Candidates can also modify their Karnataka PGCET 2024 application form and select their preferred exam center within this extended period.

"The list of candidates who have not paid the fees is hosted on the KEA website," reads the official notification.

KEA PGCET 2024: Steps to Pay Fee

Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the "latest announcements" link on the homepage

Enter login credentials, i.e., registration details

Make the payment and submit the form

Save and download the registration form for future reference

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 700 per course. The deadline to pay the fee for Karnataka PGCET 2024 was previously June 21 at 6 pm. The exam is scheduled for July 13 and 14, with admit cards for Karnataka PGCET 2024 expected to be issued on July 4.

The Karnataka PGCET 2024 exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in English, lasting for 120 minutes. It will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), totaling 100 marks. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. The question paper will be divided into four sections, and each question will have four answer options.

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2024 is being conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech, and M.Arch courses in educational institutions in Karnataka.