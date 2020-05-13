Karnataka CET Exam Dates Announced

KCET 2020 exam date: KCET 2020 exams will be held on July 30 and July 31.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or Karntaka CET) 2020 will be held in July last week. Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, who also holds the Higher Education portfolio, said the KCET 2020 exams will be held on July 30 and July 31.

The KCET examinations were earlier postponed as the state's effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown announced across India.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), the official state agency which conducts the CET exam, had fixed this year's tests on April 23 and 24 earlier. The registration process was conducted till March 16, 2020.

The minister had earlier said the Pre-University (higher secondary or Plus 2) examinations were midway in the state and could not be completed as the emerging situations due to the spread of coronavirus and the subsequent all India lockdown.

Around 1,94,000 students have registered for KCET this year.

Last month, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had launched an online crash course programme called 'GetCETGo', a free, online state government initiative to help students prepare for CET and NEET entrance exams.

At the launch Mr Yediyurappa said, "Students are also suffering because of COVID-19. They are worried because of the lack of classes and coaching. This is online help for students preparing for NEET and CET. I trust this will help students who are preparing at home. I wish them well."

