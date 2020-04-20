Karnataka Launches Online Crash Course Programme To Crack Competitive Exams

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa launches 'GetCETGo' programme to crack competitive exams.

It is the time of year when students think about competitive exams for admission to professional courses. The NEET medical entrance test and the Karnataka CET (or KCET) exams for engineering courses can change the course of a student's academic career, but, at a time of COVID-19 lockdown, what kind of classes are possible and what coaching help is available?

On Monday, in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa launched an online crash course programme called 'GetCETGo' to help out the students. This is a free, online state government initiative to help students prepare for CET and NEET entrance exams.

At the launch Mr Yediyurappa said, "Students are also suffering because of COVID-19. They are worried because of the lack of classes and coaching. This is online help for students preparing for NEET and CET. I trust this will help students who are preparing at home. I wish them well."

The state government announced some of the features of the programme which aims to help the 1,94,000 students who are registered for KCET:

- The programme is available to all students who are registered for KCET 2020. Each student registered for KCET-2020 will be provided with a user ID and password to access the same. The credentials will be sent by SMS to the students on their registered mobile number over the coming week in a staggered manner.

- The web portal and Android App - along with the content for the crash course have been developed by Sinchu Infotech and Deeksha Online, a reputed name in the industry with a very successful track record for the past couple of decades.

- This content is available to students in two formats; Access through web portal - getcetgo.in and access through an Android App 'GetCETGo' on Google Playstore (expected to go live in 3-4 days).

- Comprehensive study material in the form of synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, mock tests and revision videos are available.

- The platform also provides the student with analytics on their progress, their performance in the tests, ranking compared to other users on the platform and other such interesting and enriching features.

The revision videos are hosted on the GetCETGo channel on YouTube. The videos can also be accessed by directly visiting the channel on Youtube and subscribing to it. The videos can also be accessed from the link in the App and web portal which will automatically redirect students to the YouTube channel. The videos will be released in a phased manner.

KCET and NEET examinations have been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak and new dates are yet to be announced.

