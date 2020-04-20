Karnataka Launches 'GetCETGo' To Help Students For Entrance Exams

This will benefit close to 2 lakh students in the state, said the government.

Karnataka government has launched GetCETGo portal, a free online coaching platform for all the students who are currently preparing for medical entrance exam (NEET) and Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET). The coaching facility has been provided to aid students in their preparation for the exams held amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The portal was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Ashwathnarayan CN, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka was also present during the launch programme. He is also the Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Karnataka CET is held annually for admissions to professional courses in the state. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducts the exam. The revised dates for this year's exam will be released in the third week of April.

At GetCETGo portal, comprehensive study material in the form of synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, mock tests and revision videos are available free to all students registered for CET 2020.

Along with the web portal the state government has also released an app for GetCETGo which is android compatible. The revision videos are also available on GetCETGo YouTube channel.

While this initiative taken by the government will benefit class 12 students, a decision to resume the class 12 board exams is likely to be taken after the lockdown eases.

On April 9, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that students and parents need not worry. We will not conduct any exams in April. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC (Class 10) and Pre-University Certificate or PUC (Class 12) examinations were postponed earlier in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

