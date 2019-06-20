Karnataka Examination Authority To Begin Seat Allotment Process For Engineering Tomorrow

KEA has released KCET 2019 seat allotment schedule

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KCET Seat Allotment Schedule for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture, Veterinary etc.) courses for the year 2019-20. The seat matrix and fee structure for participating institutes is available on the official KEA website. The schedule released by KEA is only tentative and the authority can make changes at a later stage. Students would need to visit the official KEA website regularly for updates.

The detailed KCET seat allotment schedule is given below:

Option entry by eligible candidates in the order of preference: From 11:00 am on June 21, 2019 to June 25, 2019 up to 4:00 pm

Publication of Mock Allotment results: June 27, 2019 after 6:00 pm

Provision to change options, if any, by candidates (Add or Delete or Modify or Re- order or Alter the options): From 8:00 pm on June 27, 2019 to June 29, 2019 up to 11:00 am

Publication of final seat allotment result: June 30, 2019 after 6:00 pm

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the dates for further process of choice selection, payment fees, downloading of Admission Order etc. on the official website later.

The verification of documents for KCET qualified and eligible candidates was completed yesterday. Candidate who were found to be eligible after verification of documents were given a high security secret key. The candidate has to use this secret key to register and create a password as per his/her choice for login at online option entry portal. Candidate would need this secret key and password at the time of option entry.

