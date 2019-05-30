Karnataka Examinations Authority To Begin KCET Document Verification On June 6

KCET 2019 document verification will begin on June 6

KCET 2019: Karnataka Examinations Authorities (KEA) has released the schedule for the document verification to participate in the counseling session of KCET 2019. As per the official notice on the KEA website, the verification will start from June 6, 2019. All general merit, reserved categories and special categories candidates are required to get their documents verified in the helpline centre at their native districts or the areas they had appeared for 2nd PUC or Class 12 board examination.

For physically disabled candidates, the medical examination will be conducted on June 1, 2019. Document verification for Horanadu & Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates, Jammu & Kashmir Migrant candidates, will be held in Bangalore center as per their ranks in the KCET 2019 results.

As per the schedule released on the official website for regular students of all categories, KCET document verification will begin from June 6, 2019. The last date for the verification is June 19, 2019.

KCET 2019: Documents Required for Verification

The final print out of CET 2019 Online Application form

Original copy of the Chalan for having paid for the fees for the CET 2019 application fees

"CET-2019" admission ticket

SSLC/ Class 10th Marksheet

2nd PUC/ Class 12 Marksheet

Study Certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO/DDPI

Two recent passport size photographs

KCET 2019: Documents Required for Verification Only If Applicable

Income Certificate obtained from the concerned Tahasildar to claim "Supernumerary Quota" seats. Class 1 to Class 10 Kannada Medium Study Certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO, for the candidates claiming Kannada medium reservation benefits Class 1 to Class 10 Rural Study Certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO and a verification certificate (only for GM candidates) Caste Certificate/ Caste Income Certificate/ Income Certificate obtained from the concerned Tahasildar for the candidates claiming Reservation benefits. (Caste and Income certificate in Form 'D' in case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and in form 'E' in case of category-I and a Caste Income Certificate in form of 'F' for other backward classes like 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B, issued by the jurisdictional Tahasildar) Candidates claiming Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Reservation (Article 371 (j)) must submit the certificate in Annexure - A (eligibility certificate - rule 3(3)) issued by the concerned Assistant Commissioner during document verification. Parent's study certificate/ Parent's Hometown certificate/Parent's Domicile certificate/ Parent's Employment certificate/ Parent's Cumulative Record/ Parent's Marks Card, etc, for the candidates eligibility for Government seats based on the domicile/ study/employment of the parent. Duly sworn in Affidavit of the candidate who claims eligibility under Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga clauses. Identity Card issued by the Jurisdiction Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate/ Rehabilitation Commissioner, for the candidates claiming eligibility for Government seats under Jammu & Kashmiri Migrants Quota.

KCET 2019: General Instructions

The candidates must carry the original and attested copies of the documents. The documents have to be arranged in the sequential order as given below and should be produced the same at the verification counter. Candidates must be physically present at the document verification Centre. If a candidate has not received the original marks card of Qualifying Examination for 2019 from the concerned boards, then the candidate should get the signature of the Principal of the Institution where they had passed 2nd PUC/ Class 12 examination on the provisional marks card. Candidates must note that internet downloaded printout of the marks statement will not be accepted.

