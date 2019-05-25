Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2019 Result Announced; Available On Website

KCET 2019 result announced in a press conference today

KCET Results 2019: KCET 2019 results have been released. The result was announced in a press conference by the Higher Education Minister, Karnataka, G T Devegowda. The KCET result is now available on the website as well. The exam was conducted on April 23 and April 24, 2019. The exam was conducted for admissions in the first year in full time professional courses for government share seats.

KCET 2019 Results: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KCET 2019: kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on "CET 2019"result link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your Registration Number and Roll Number.

Step 4: Click on submit. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates may download the results for future reference.

KCET 2019 Result Released: Direct Link

This year the number of students who appeared in the KCET exam was more than last in year. In 2018 1.5 lakh students appeared for KCET exams but this year about 1.9 lakh students appeared for the exam.

At the press conference, G T Devegowda also said that from 2020 onwards, KCET exam may be conducted in computer-based mode.

Jeffin Biju from Sri Chaitanya Techno PU College, Marathahal has topped in the engineering stream. Mahesh Anand from Sri Chaitanya Techno, Marathahalli, has topped in Naturopathy and Yogic Science. Keerthana M Arun of NPS, Rajajinagar, has topped in B.Sc. Agriculture. Mahesh Anand of Sri Chaitanya Techno is the topper for B.Sc. Veterinary Science and Sai Saketika Chekuri of Sri Chaitanya Techno, Ramamurthy Nagar is the topper in Pharmacy.

Click here for more Education News