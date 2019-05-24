Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2019 Results To Be Released Tomorrow

KCET 2019: Karnataka Examination Authority will release the result for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2019, tomorrow i.e, May 25. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination may check KCET 2019 results on the official websites - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in . The exam was conducted on April 23 and April 24, 2019. The exam was conducted for admissions in the first year in full time courses for government share seats in engineering, technology, B.Pharma, 2nd year B. Pharma, Pharma D courses and farm science courses.

KCET 2019 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KCET 2019

Step 2: Tap on "CET 2019"result link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your Registration Number and Roll Number.

Step 4: Click on submit. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates may download the results for future reference.

Last year, a total of 1.5 lakh students appeared for the examination. The result for KCET 2018 was declared on June 2. Sridhar Dodamani from Vijayapura had secured the first rank in engineering while Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada got the second rank.

