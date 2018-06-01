KCET Results 2018 Today

KCET results will also be available at karresults.nic.in.
Last year the result was announced on May 30, 2017.
This year Karnataka CET was held a bit earlier than it was held in 2017. The date sheet of the exam was released in November 2017.
‘The KCET results are usually announced by the higher education minister every year and this time, they’re waiting for a minister to take charge and announce the results,’ Times of India quoted a board official saying. We’ve sent a proposal to the government to allow the secretary of the higher education department to announce this year’s CET result and are awaiting the government’s approval. We’ll be able to notify a date for the release of the result in a day or two,” said S N Gangadharaiah, administrative officer, KEA said to TOI.
As mentioned in KCET 2018 notification, candidates who wish to seek admission to Medical or Dental or AYUSH courses must compulsorily qualify in the NEET - 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam conducted by the CBSE Board, New Delhi.
CommentsApart from this, for admission to Architecture courses, a candidate should compulsorily qualify in NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture or JEE Paper-2 examination to get the eligibility for admission to Medical / Dental / AYUSH / Architecture courses through KEA for Government share of seats.
Click here for more Education News