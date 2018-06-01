KCET Results 2018 Today KCET result 2018 is expected today. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT KCET Results 2018 Today: Know How To Check New Delhi: is expected today.



KCET results will also be available at karresults.nic.in.



Last year the result was announced on May 30, 2017.



This year Karnataka CET was held a bit earlier than it was held in 2017. The date sheet of the exam was released in November 2017.



‘The KCET results are usually announced by the higher education minister every year and this time, they’re waiting for a minister to take charge and announce the results,’ Times of India quoted a board official saying. We’ve sent a proposal to the government to allow the secretary of the higher education department to announce this year’s CET result and are awaiting the government’s approval. We’ll be able to notify a date for the release of the result in a day or two,” said S N Gangadharaiah, administrative officer, KEA said to TOI.



As mentioned in KCET 2018 notification, candidates who wish to seek admission to Medical or Dental or AYUSH courses must compulsorily qualify in the NEET - 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam conducted by the CBSE Board, New Delhi.



Apart from this, for admission to Architecture courses, a candidate should compulsorily qualify in NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture or JEE Paper-2 examination to get the eligibility for admission to Medical / Dental / AYUSH / Architecture courses through KEA for Government share of seats.



Click here for more Education News



KCET result 2018 is expected today. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. The exam was held on 18-19 April. In order to check the KCET result, candidates need to log in to the result portal using their registration number or exam roll number and / or date of birth details. As of now the login credentials are not known, therefore candidates are suggested to keep their admit cards in hand. Karnataka CET 2018 was held for the purpose of determining the eligibility/merit, for admission to the First year or First semester of full time courses for Government share of seats in Engineering, Technology, B. Pharma, 2nd year B.Pharma, Pharma-D courses and Farm Science courses, in various institutions in Karnataka for the academic year 2018-19 as per the seat matrix to be notified by Government.KCET results will also be available at karresults.nic.in.Last year the result was announced on May 30, 2017.This year Karnataka CET was held a bit earlier than it was held in 2017. The date sheet of the exam was released in November 2017.‘The KCET results are usually announced by the higher education minister every year and this time, they’re waiting for a minister to take charge and announce the results,’ Times of India quoted a board official saying. We’ve sent a proposal to the government to allow the secretary of the higher education department to announce this year’s CET result and are awaiting the government’s approval. We’ll be able to notify a date for the release of the result in a day or two,” said S N Gangadharaiah, administrative officer, KEA said to TOI.As mentioned in KCET 2018 notification, candidates who wish to seek admission to Medical or Dental or AYUSH courses must compulsorily qualify in the NEET - 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam conducted by the CBSE Board, New Delhi. Apart from this, for admission to Architecture courses, a candidate should compulsorily qualify in NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture or JEE Paper-2 examination to get the eligibility for admission to Medical / Dental / AYUSH / Architecture courses through KEA for Government share of seats. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter