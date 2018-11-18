Kashmir University's DLL To Launch Courses In Electronic Media, Automotive Technology

Kashmir University To Launch Electronic Media, Automotive Technology Courses

In a first to start degree courses in skill education, Directorate of Lifelong Learning (DLL), University of Kashmir (KU) is set to launch B.Voc Degree courses in the field of Electronic Media and Automotive Technology. In this regard, an Advisory committee meeting was held at KU under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor KU Professor Talat Ahmad. The meeting was attended by officials from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC) and KU.

During the meeting various modalities with respect to the launch of these courses in the University campus were worked out, said a statement from the varsity.

In his inaugural address, the Vice Chancellor KU Prof Talat Ahmad asserted that the youth of the valley should be well trained in skill education to augment their chances of getting jobs in today's technological and skill driven market.

He further added that our aim is to make the youth job ready by induction of such courses in the University.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman, AICTE, New Delhi Prof M.P. Poonia said that AICTE is ready to help University in terms of expertise and other allied support.

Director DDU Kaushal Kendra, KU, Dr G H Mir while deliberating upon the features of the said courses thanked the UGC authorities for choosing the University of Kashmir for the B.Voc Courses.

