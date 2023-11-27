7 Students Arrested For Celebrating India's World Cup Defeat In J&K

A police case was filed based on another student's complaint. (Representational)

Seven university students have been arrested under the stringent anti-terror law for celebrating India's defeat in the cricket World Cup finals and raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Jammu and Kashmir.

The seven accused, students of the Sher-e-Kashmir Agriculture University, were charged with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A police case was filed based on another student's complaint that the accused threatened a non-local student and raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

They are also accused of celebrating India's defeat at their hostel in the university's Shuhama campus in Ganderbal.

India lost the World Cup title clash to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad on November 19.