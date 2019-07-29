Kashmir University Qualifies For SPARC Scheme

Indian institutions ranked in the top 100 by NIRF ranking are eligible for the SPARC scheme.

University of Kashmir is eligible for Scheme for promotion of Academic and Collaborative Research (SPARC), an initiative launched by Ministry of Human Resource Development. The initiative aims at improving the research ecosystem of India's higher educational institutions by facilitating academic and research collaborations between Indian institutions and the best institutions in the world from 28 selected nations to jointly solve problems of national and international relevance, said a statement from University of Kashmir.

Indian institutions ranked in the top 100 by NIRF ranking are eligible for the SPARC scheme.

University of Kashmir which figures among the top 100 universities as per NIRF ranking comes under the SPARC programme.

A high level meeting was held recently under the Chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Talat Ahmad to deliberate on various aspects of the SPARC Scheme.

The Vice Chancellor emphasised on wider participation of faculty members in the scheme to strengthen collaboration between University of Kashmir with top research groups in the world, so that University scientists and students can interact with the finest minds in the world.

Prof. Ahmad further said that participation in SPARC would give a boost to academics and research at the University.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.