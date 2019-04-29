Karnataka SSLC Result Date Confirmed; Details Here

Karnataka SSLC result will be released on results.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC result will be declared on April 30 at 10 am, notifies the board exam result portal of NIC. The SSLC result will be released on the official websites results.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. Students who took the exam this year can check the result 10 am onwards after the result is officially announced in a press conference. The Board will announce the overall performance, pass percentage, topper's score, gender wise performance and district wise performance through a press conference.

Soon after the press conference concludes, students can check the Karnataka SSLC result online using their roll number and date of birth.

Karnataka SSLC result 2019: Know how to check

Follow the steps given here to check your results:

Go to the official website of the Board or the result portals

Click on the SSLC result link

Enter the details

Submit the details

Get the result copy

Students can keep the online mark statement as a reference. SSLC marksheet, pass certificate will be issued by the Board soon after the result.

Last year the Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 7. 71.93% students had cleared the exam which was 4% more than the performance in 2016 annual SSLC exam.

Soon after the SSLC results are out, admission to Pre-University courses (PUC) will commence.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result was announced on April 15. The +2 or 12th class exam is referred to as pre-university exam or PUC in Karnataka board. While the overall pass percentage is 61.73%, 80 colleges have recorded 100% result this time. This time the Board released the PUC result 15 days earlier than it was declared in 2018.

