Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Apply For 1,600 Police Constable Posts, Check Eligibility

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has officially started the online application process for the recruitment of 1,600 Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts across the state. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) portal from June 22, 2026. Interested applicants must complete the registration process before the last date, July 22, 2026. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹37,500 to ₹76,100.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

A total of 1,600 vacancies will be filled in different divisions of the state under the Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026 drive. Check division-wise posts below:

Division Number of Posts General Karnataka Division 1,421 Kalyana Karnataka Division 179 Total 1,600

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026 Eligibility

Candidates who have passed the Pre-University Course (PUC), Class 12, or an equivalent examination from a recognized board are eligible to apply. Applicants must possess the qualifying marks card on or before the application deadline. Those awaiting their examination results cannot apply.

In addition, candidates should have studied Kannada as a first or second language at the SSLC level or must have cleared the Kannada language examination conducted by KEA.

The minimum age required is 18 years, while the upper age limit is 33 years as of July 22, 2026. The Karnataka government has also provided a one-time relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for eligible candidates. Ex-servicemen are entitled to additional age relaxation as per government norms.

How To Apply For Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026?

To apply, candidates should visit the official KEA portal, complete registration, fill in the required details, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form online.

Candidates belonging to the General category must pay an application fee of ₹500, while other eligible candidates need to pay ₹250.

The written examination is scheduled for September 6, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon.