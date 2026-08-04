Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Out, Objections Open Till August 6

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Police Constable Recruitment Examination. Candidates can now download the answer key from the official KEA website and verify their responses.

The exams were conducted on August 2, 2026. Those who identify any discrepancies in the published answers can raise objections within the prescribed timeline. The objection window will remain open until 10:30 AM on August 6, 2026.

Once all objections are reviewed, the KEA will issue the final answer key, which will be used for evaluating answer sheets and preparing the recruitment results. Candidates should keep checking the official KEA website for updates on the final answer key, results and further stages of the recruitment process.

Steps to Check the Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026