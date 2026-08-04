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Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Out, Objections Open Till August 6

Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the KEA website and raise objections until 10 30 AM on August 6, 2026.

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Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Out, Objections Open Till August 6
KEA will review objections and release the final answer key for result preparation
  • Karnataka Examinations Authority released provisional answer key for Civil Police Constable exam
  • Candidates can download the answer key from the official KEA website and verify their responses
  • The exam was conducted on August 2, 2026, with objections accepted until 10:30 AM on August 6, 2026
Where exactly can I find the objection link on the website?

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Police Constable Recruitment Examination. Candidates can now download the answer key from the official KEA website and verify their responses.

The exams were conducted on August 2, 2026. Those who identify any discrepancies in the published answers can raise objections within the prescribed timeline. The objection window will remain open until 10:30 AM on August 6, 2026.

Once all objections are reviewed, the KEA will issue the final answer key, which will be used for evaluating answer sheets and preparing the recruitment results. Candidates should keep checking the official KEA website for updates on the final answer key, results and further stages of the recruitment process.

Steps to Check the Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026

  • Visit the official KEA website.
  • Click on the Civil Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026 link.
  • Open the Provisional Answer Key section.
  • Log in using the required credentials, if prompted.
  • View and download the answer key.
  • Compare the official answers with your responses.
  • Submit objections online, if necessary, by following the instructions provided on the portal.

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