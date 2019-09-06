Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Results Released. Direct Link Here

KEA Karnataka PGCET mock allotment results have been released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The mock allotment results for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2019 or Karnataka PGCET 2019 has been released on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA. A mock allotment on real time data given by the candidates will also be done before the actual commencement of the First Round, so that the candidates can know the college and course allotted as per their options. The KEA Karnataka mock allotment results have been released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA Karnataka mock allotment results' direct link

Now, the candidates can also change their options after seeing the mock allotment.

This, according to Karnataka PGCET official notification, will help the candidates to find out their standing as per his merit and as per options.

The candidates have the option of changing the priority of the options entered by them after the mock allotment.

After the entry of options are completed, based on the real data mock allotment will be carried out and the allotment status will be hosted on the KEA website for the information of the candidates, according to KEA PGCET notification .

Two days-time will be given to the candidates to verify the status of their allotment.

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2019 is being conducted for the purpose of determining the eligibility or merit, for admission of Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates to first year or first semester full time or part time MBA, MCA , M.E., M. Tech. and M. Arch courses and for admission to second year lateral entry to MCA Course in Government, University, Private Aided and Private Un-Aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.

Admissions to the government seats will be made in accordance with the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Master of Business Administration and Master of Computer Application Courses Rules, 2005 and the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Master of Technology (M.Tech) Courses Rules, 2005 as the case may be (in short 'Rules') and as amended from time to time and therefore the details and instructions contained in this Information Brochure are subject to the said Rules.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.