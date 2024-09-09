Karnataka NEET UG, KCET Round 2 Counselling 2024 Begins, Check Details

The official document reads: "Consequential vacancies that arise in the second-round seat allotment process will also be offered in the second round itself. Candidates are advised to retain their seats, even if they are not shown in the seat matrix, as there is a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered their options."
Karnataka NEET UG, KCET Round 2 Counselling 2024: Schedule
- Payment of Caution Deposit of Rs 1,00,000 for Medical Seat (Rs 50,000 for SC/ST candidates): September 09, 2024 to September 11, 2024 (During banking hours)
- Rearrangement of options (modify/delete/re-order options): From 2pm on September 08, 2024 to September 11, 2024 (up to 2pm)
KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Required
- KCET 2024 Application Form
- KCET 2024 Admit Card
- Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard
- Two passport-sized photos
- Class 10 Scorecard
- Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI
- Registration Fee Payment Proof
- Kannada Medium Certificate
- Rural Study Certificate
- Caste Income Certificate
- Income Certificate
The KCET exam is held annually for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions in Karnataka. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test took place on April 18 and 19, with two shifts: one from 10.30am to 11.50am and another from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.
Karnataka NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required
- NEET 2024 Hall Ticket
- NEET 2024 Result
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Two passport-sized photographs
- Domicile Certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)