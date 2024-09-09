Karnataka NEET UG, KCET Round 2 Counselling 2024 Begins, Check Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started accepting applications for the counselling process for the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Round 2 and Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Candidates can participate in counselling by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in until September 11.

The official document reads: "Consequential vacancies that arise in the second-round seat allotment process will also be offered in the second round itself. Candidates are advised to retain their seats, even if they are not shown in the seat matrix, as there is a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered their options."

Karnataka NEET UG, KCET Round 2 Counselling 2024: Schedule

Payment of Caution Deposit of Rs 1,00,000 for Medical Seat (Rs 50,000 for SC/ST candidates): September 09, 2024 to September 11, 2024 (During banking hours)

Rearrangement of options (modify/delete/re-order options): From 2pm on September 08, 2024 to September 11, 2024 (up to 2pm)

KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

KCET 2024 Application Form

KCET 2024 Admit Card

Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard

Two passport-sized photos

Class 10 Scorecard

Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI

Registration Fee Payment Proof

Kannada Medium Certificate

Rural Study Certificate

Caste Income Certificate

Income Certificate

The KCET exam is held annually for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions in Karnataka. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test took place on April 18 and 19, with two shifts: one from 10.30am to 11.50am and another from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.

Karnataka NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required