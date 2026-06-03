Karnataka CET 2026 Result Soon: Here's How to Download Scorecard

Karnataka CET 2026 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the KCET Result 2026 soon on the official website. After the declaration of results, the authority will begin the KCET 2026 counselling process for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional courses across Karnataka. Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam will have to complete the counselling registration process online. Candidates are advised to keep their KCET application number, hall ticket, and required documents ready to avoid delays during registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds.

Steps to Download KCET Result 2026

Once the KCET Result 2026 is released, candidates can follow the given below steps:

Step 1: Go to the Karnataka CET official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Step 2: In the latest announcement section, click on the KCET Result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials like registration number and password

Step 4: Download the KCET Result 2026 and save it for future use

Details Mentioned on KCET Result 2026

Candidates will find these details mentioned on their KCET 2026 Scorecard:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Application number

Photograph

Subject-wise marks

Stream-wise rank

Qualifying marks

Steps to Complete KCET 2026 Counselling Registration

Candidates will first need to log in to the KEA counselling portal using their CET credentials.

After registration, applicants must visit the assigned counselling centre for document verification.

Once verification is completed, candidates can fill in their preferred colleges and courses.

KEA will then conduct seat allotment based on KCET rank, reservation criteria, choices filled by candidates, and seat availability in participating institutes. Candidates should regularly check the KEA portal for the latest KCET 2026 counselling and seat allotment updates.