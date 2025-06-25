JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Details

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the Round 2 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 25. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must complete the online reporting process, including fee payment and document upload, between June 25 and June 29. The deadline to pay the seat acceptance fee is also June 29. Any payment-related issues must be resolved by June 30, and responses to queries must be submitted by July 1.

The Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on July 2 at 10 am.

JoSAA offers three seat acceptance options

Freeze: Accept the allotted seat and opt out of further rounds.

Float: Accept the seat while remaining open to higher preferences.

Slide: Accept the seat in the same institute but aim for a higher-preference course.

JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Steps To Check Result

To check the Round 2 seat allotment outcome under JoSAA 2025, candidates should:

Go to the official website - josaa.nic.in

Click on the link titled 'View Seat Allotment Result - Round 2'

Log in using your JEE Main application number and password

The screen will display details of the allotted course, institution, and category

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future use

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How To Pay Seat Acceptance Fee

Step 1. Visit josaa.nic.in

Step 2. Log in using your credentials

Step 3. Navigate to the payment section

Step 4. Complete the transaction via available online options

Step 5. Download the confirmation receipt

Students are advised to regularly check the website and complete all formalities within the specified deadlines to secure their admission.