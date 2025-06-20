JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Reporting Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has extended the round 1 reporting deadline and revised other schedule for the JoSAA 2025 counselling process. According to the new announcement, candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 now have more time to complete the required steps such as selecting their willingness option (freeze, float, or slide), uploading necessary documents, and paying the seat acceptance fee. The extended deadline for these activities is now 5 PM on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Registered candidates are advised to check the revised schedule on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA 2025 Counselling: Revised Schedule

Here are the revised schedule for the JoSAA 2025 counselling process:

June 23 (till 5 PM): Deadline to resolve any issues related to fee payments attempted before the original deadline.

June 24 (by 10 AM): Last date to respond to queries related to Round 1.

June 25 (by 5 PM): Release of seat allotment result for Round 2.

June 25-29 (till 5 PM): Reporting window for Round 2 - candidates must pay the acceptance fee, upload documents, and respond to any raised queries.

June 29: Deadline to complete fee payment for Round 2.

June 30 (by 5 PM): Deadline for fixing any payment-related issues for Round 2.

July 1 (by 10 AM): Last date to reply to queries associated with Round 2.

July 2 (at 10 AM): Announcement of Round 3 seat allotment results.

Check complete revised schedule here

JoSAA 2025 Round 1 Fee Payment Process

To pay the seat acceptance fee for Round 1, candidates should visit the official JoSAA portal and log in using their credentials. After accessing their dashboard, they must navigate to the payment section, complete the transaction through the available online modes, and download the confirmation receipt for their records.

The JoSAA portal also noted that the detailed schedule for subsequent rounds will be made available soon.