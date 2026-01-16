Join Indian Navy, Apply For 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme

Registrations will soon close for Indian Navy's Permanent Commission. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) can submit the applications by January 19, 2026.

The applications are open for a total of 44 vacancies in the Executive and Technical branches of the Indian Navy. The course will commence in July 2026 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or its equivalent from a recognised board with:

• At least 70 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM)

• At least 50 per cent marks in English in either Class 10 or Class 12

Only candidates who have appeared for the JEE (Main) 2025 examination for BE/BTech are eligible to apply.

Age Limit

Candidates must be born between January 2, 2007, and July 1, 2009 (both dates inclusive).

Medical Standards

All candidates recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB) are required to undergo a medical examination as per standards applicable to the 10+2 (BTech) entry. The complete guidelines related to medical standards, relaxation in height and weight, and tattoos are available on the Indian Navy's official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. No relaxation in medical standards is permitted on any grounds and change of medical hospital or centre is not allowed.

Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme 2026: How to Apply

Candidates must apply online through the Indian Navy's official recruitment portal at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

To avoid last-minute issues, applicants are advised to complete their profile in advance by entering personal details and uploading documents.

Key instructions while filling the application:

Personal details must match those mentioned in the Class 10 or Class 12 certificate

Email ID and mobile number are mandatory fields

Applications with incorrect or incomplete details may be rejected

Documents to be uploaded (JPG/TIFF format):

Date of Birth proof (Class 10 or 12 certificate)

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

JEE (Main) 2025 scorecard indicating Common Rank List (CRL)

Recent passport-size colour photograph

Candidates must carry a printout of the submitted application along with original documents, as specified in Para 10.2, when appearing for the SSB interview

Applications with illegible or unclear documents will be rejected. Once submitted, no changes or corrections will be allowed.