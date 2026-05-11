Navodaya LEST 2026 Result Out: Class 11 Scorecards Available Online

JNV Class 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2026 Result Out: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the results of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Lateral Entry Selection Test (JNV LEST) 2026 for Class 11 admissions. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

To access the result, students are required to log in using their roll number (as mentioned on the admit card) and date of birth. The result has been prepared based on the marks obtained in the written examination conducted for lateral entry into Class 11.

How to download JNV LEST 2026 scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website at Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti official website

official website Click on the link related to the JNV LEST 2026 result on the homepage

result on the homepage A login page will appear on the screen

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on the "Check Result" option

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future use

Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The JNV LEST 2026 scorecard contains key information related to the candidate and admission process, including:

State name

District name

Candidate's name

Roll number

Father's name

Date of birth

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya where admission is being considered

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the concerned authorities promptly.

Admission Process and Required Documents

Candidates shortlisted through the entrance test must complete admission formalities at their allotted Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV). It is mandatory to submit the required documents during the admission process.

Documents required include:

Copy of JNVST Class 11 admission form

Date of birth certificate

Residence certificate

Domicile certificate

Aadhaar card

Caste/category/disability certificate (if applicable)

Medical certificate

Disability certificate (for physically challenged candidates)

The NVS has clearly stated that failure to submit the required documents will lead to cancellation of admission.