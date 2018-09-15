JNUSU Election Result 2018: Live Updates

Counting began for JNUSU elections 2018 from late Friday and it has been stopped from early morning today as a group of students tried to barge into the counting centre. It is expected to resume by evening today. 67.8 per cent students turned up for voting yesterday. Major students' organizations contesting, the JNUSU elections include AISA, SFI, AISF (left alliance), BAPSA, NSUI and ABVP, for four crucial panel posts: President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary. While the University has been a left bastion traditionally, the BAPSA which has based its politics on 'Bahujan, Scheduled Caste and Minority assertion' has made inroads in JNU student politics for last few years.

Last year, Left alliance had won the JNUSU elections.

September 15, 12.25 pm: "From 2012, the elections are being conducted as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. In the last six years, I have not seen this high voting percentage," an official said to PTI.

September 15, 12.15 pm: Last year and in 2016, the voting percentage was 59 per cent. In 2015, the voting percentage was 55 per cent. In 2013 and 2014, the percentage hovered around 55 per cent while in 2012, the voter turnout had reached 60 per cent.

September 15, 11.50 am: High voting percentage has been recorded in Sciences and School of Languages.

September 15, 11.45 am: As per an official statement from the election committee, the election process has been suspended as few students barged into the counting venue and tried to snatch the sealed ballot boxes and ballot papers.

September 15, 11.33 am: Last year Geeta Kumari won the election defeating Nidhi Tripathi of ABVP.

September 15, 11.32 am: This is the first time, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD party has participated in the JNUSU elections.

September 15, 11.25 am: The JNUSU polling was conducted in two phases. Phase one started at 9:30 am and continued till 1:30 pm. Phase two began at 2:30 pm and ended at 5:30 pm.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

