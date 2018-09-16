After Day Of Violence, JNU Election Results Expected Today: Live Updates

JNU Elections: The voter turnout in the keenly contested JNUSU election on Friday was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students cast their votes.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 16, 2018 07:31 IST
Hundreds of students, faculty members and political volunteers milled around the counting centre. (PTI)

New Delhi: 

As the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections resumed on Saturday evening after being suspended for around 14 hours, the results are expected to be announced today afternoon. The counting of votes was suspended after ABVP leaders allegedly broke into counting centres and roughed up Election Committee members.The ABVP, however, rejected the charges and claimed that the counting was started without informing them. 

The election committee did not name the persons responsible for the violence. The voter turnout in the election was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students had cast their votes.

Here are the LIVE Updates on JNUSU Elections:


Sep 16, 2018
07:20 (IST)
Counting of votes in the JNU students union elections was suspended for over 14 hours on Saturday by election authorities citing "forcible entry" and "attempts to snatch away ballot boxes" at counting venue. Both left and right-wing student organisations accused each other of sparking the unrest.
Sep 16, 2018
07:15 (IST)
There are eight candidates contesting for the post of president, and four each for the post of vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary. Last year, all the four posts went to the united Left panel.
