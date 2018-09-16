After Day Of Violence, JNU Election Results Expected Today: Live Updates

Hundreds of students, faculty members and political volunteers milled around the counting centre. (PTI)

As the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections resumed on Saturday evening after being suspended for around 14 hours, the results are expected to be announced today afternoon. The counting of votes was suspended after ABVP leaders allegedly broke into counting centres and roughed up Election Committee members.The ABVP, however, rejected the charges and claimed that the counting was started without informing them.

The election committee did not name the persons responsible for the violence. The voter turnout in the election was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students had cast their votes.

