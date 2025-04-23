JNU Students' Union Poll On Friday, Election Committee Announces Schedule

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election process, suspended indefinitely following violence and vandalism, are set to resume without any change in schedule. The presidential debate, a key and much-awaited event in the run-up to voting, will be held on April 23, as originally planned.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Election Committee said, "Due to violence at the Election Committee office, it had temporarily halted all election processes. However, after raising the matter with all stakeholders concerned, the Election Committee has decided to recommence the election process with immediate effect. All the activities regarding election at the university level will take place as per schedule."

The committee had suspended all electoral activities on April 18, citing a breakdown in security after back-to-back incidents of violence at its office on April 17 and 18.

The Election Committee had earlier claimed the safety of its members had been compromised which forced it to pause the process, including the release of the final candidate list.

The situation had escalated after the panel extended the nomination withdrawal deadline multiple times. Initially set for April 16, the withdrawal window remained open till 4:30 pm on April 17, leading to strong opposition from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which called the move "undemocratic".

This triggered a wave of protests by ABVP and counter-protests by Left-affiliated groups, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA), culminating in clashes and damage to university property.

A further extension of the withdrawal window on April 18 led to renewed protests. In the ensuing chaos, barricades were dismantled, and glass panes at the Election Committee office were broken.

The committee had demanded the JNU administration take strict action against those responsible for the violence and ensure adequate security measures. It had also criticised the administration for not responding adequately to earlier requests for protection.

The ABVP had accused the committee of acting under pressure from the "Left United", terming the suspension of the elections a deliberate attempt to derail the democratic process. "The JNU Election Committee has become a puppet of the Left," the RSS-affiliated student organisation had alleged.

This year's elections are also witnessing a political realignment on campus, with the long-standing United Left alliance breaking up.

AISA and DSF have formed an alliance, while the SFI, BAPSA, AISF, and PSA are attempting to build another, though several of their nominations were delayed or rejected amid confusion over the withdrawal process.

The ABVP has announced its full panel: Shikha Swaraj (President), Nittu Goutham (Vice-President), Kunal Rai (General Secretary), and Vaibhav Meena (Joint Secretary). The AISA-DSF alliance has fielded Nitish Kumar (AISA) for President, Manisha (DSF) for Vice-President, Munteha Fatima (DSF) for General Secretary, and Naresh Kumar (AISA) for Joint Secretary.

According to the Election Committee, 7,906 students are eligible to vote, with 57 per cent male and 43 per cent female.

Polling will be held on April 25 in two sessions -- 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will begin the same night, with results expected by April 28.

