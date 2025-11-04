JNUSU Elections: Voting Concludes; Counting Begins At 9 PM, Result On November 6

JNUSU Elections 2025: Voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections concluded at around 5:30 PM on Tuesday, with students turning out to elect a new central panel and school councillors. Polling began at 9 AM and continued through the day, with a break between 1 PM and 2:30 PM.

According to the election committee, 9,043 students were eligible to vote this year. As polling began in the morning, long queues were seen outside booths, with students participating enthusiastically.

Counting of votes will begin at 9 PM, and the final results will be declared on November 6.

A total of 20 candidates are contesting for the four central panel posts - president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary. The elections, often viewed through the lens of national ideological debates, are primarily being fought between the Left Unity and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Left Unity alliance, a coalition of the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), has nominated Aditi Mishra for president, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for vice-president, Sunil Yadav for general secretary, and Danish Ali for joint secretary.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Vikas Patel for president, Tanya Kumari for vice-president, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for general secretary, and Anuj for joint secretary. The ABVP focused its campaign around "performance and nationalism," whereas the Left bloc centred its agenda on inclusion, accessibility, and student welfare.

Women have a significant presence this year, accounting for about 30 per cent of central panel nominations and 25 per cent of school councillor nominations.

In last year's elections, AISA's Nitish Kumar won the president's post, while ABVP's Vaibhav Meena secured the joint secretary position - ending a decade-long drought for the right-wing group and marking a notable shift in campus politics.