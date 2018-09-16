Left Unity Sweeps JNUSU Election Result, ABVP Decimated

After much chaos and tension, finally the JNUSU election results have been declared. Left unity has emerged victorious by clinching top 4 central panel posts. The results were expected early this morning. However the counting process had to be suspended as few students, reportedly 'ABVP', barging into the counting room and attempted to snatch away ballot papers. 14 hours after the chaos, counting resumed in the evening, yesterday. In a first, huge voter turnout has kept the most keenly JNU election, this year, in high trend.

Last year, as well, left alliance had won the elections.

The trend was quite visible after the councillor results were declared. Usually the councillor results determine the final outcome. This year, the Left has won the councillor posts, those were earlier in the strongholds of ABVP- School of Life Sciences, School of Computer and System Sciences.

#JNUSUElection2018: United Left Alliance sweeps the election; N Sai Balaji elected as the President, Sarika Chaudhary as the Vice President, Aejaz Ahmed Rather as the General Secretary and Amutha Jayadeep as the Joint Secretary. pic.twitter.com/YxeicXkxv2 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

Presidential contender N Sai Balaji (AISA) from School of International Studies (SIS) has emerged victorious with 2161 votes. Sarika Choudhary (DSF) bagged 2,692 votes and was elected the vice president. Aejaj Ahmed (SFI) polled 2,423 votes and won the post of general secretary. Amutha Jayadeep (AISF) was elected the joint secretary with 2,047votes.

Leaders of the other three posts belong to the School of Social Sciences.

Left Unity candidates won 14 out of 15 councillor posts in big schools like SSS, SL and SIS. NSUI won one post.

BAPSA won a seat in School of Arts and Aesthetics. ABVP has also one a councillor seat.

