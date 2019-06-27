JNU Results 2019 PG Entrance Announced. Direct Link Here

JNU results are released at jnu.ac.in and ntajnu.nic.in.

JNU results for PG entrances (M.A, M.C.A and M.Sc) have been released on the official website. According to an update available on JNU official website, the results for the entrance examinations (JNUEE results) for courses like BA, M Tech and MPH will be declared soon. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination or JNUEE results are released on the official website of the varsity (jnu.ac.in) and also on the official website of National Testing Agency or NTA (ntajnu.nic.in). The varsity had released the entrance exam results for research courses recently.

JNU results 2019: PG entrance results direct link

Check your JNU results for PG entrance tests here:

"The results for other courses BA/MA/M Tech/MPH (Bachelors, Masters Diploma etc ) will be declared soon," says an update published on the official website of JNU.

JNU has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the viva voce for MPhil and PhD programmes for various subjects on June 23.

Before that, the NTA had released the answer keys on its official website.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JNUEE and the Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) for admissions to various Undergraduate, Post Graduate and research programmes this year.

Earlier in the month, the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the varsity's online entrance examinations for various courses, saying most of the papers were plagiarised.

Press Trust of India reported that the students' union alleged question papers of at least two programmes of study of Linguistics Centre were found copied from different available sources.

The student body had claimed that the questions in the entrance exam for the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning (CESP), MA programme, were taken from substandard websites.

The JNU has introduced online entrance examinations for various courses from this year and the union has been opposing it.

A lot of questions were found to have been copied from various websites and UGC-NET papers, it alleged. Many questions were vague, often phrased poorly and some had more than one correct answer out of the given options, the student's union claimed.

