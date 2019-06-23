JNU Announces MPhil, PhD Entrance Exam Result

JNUEE 2019 Result Declared: Know How To Check

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the entrance exam results for the MPhil and PhD admission. JNU has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the viva voce for MPhil and PhD programmes for 36 subjects. "JNUEE 2019 Results declaration begins for 36 MPhil. and PhD courses. More results to be announced shortly," reads the official update on the university portal. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) and the Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) this year.

JNUEE Result 2019: Know How To Check

Click here for JNUEE Result, Viva Voce Call Letter

Enter the user id and password

Submit the details

Download the result

The selection to MPhil and PhD programmes will be through online test and viva voce. The final merit list for admission to these programmes will be calculated giving 70% weightage to the online test score and 30% weightage to the scores obtained in the viva voce.

The exams were held in online mode for the first time. JNUEE and CEEB were held from May 27 to May 30. Close to 1.2 lakh applications were registered for the admission. A total of 3,383 seats are available in this academic session. This includes 1043 MPhil and PhD seats.

Candidates who took the JNUEE this year for admission to MPhil and PhD courses can check their result from the official website of the university.

