JNU Students Continue Protest Against Introduction Of 'Expensive MBA Course'

JNU students protesting against introduction of an expensive MBA course

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Tuesday continued their indefinite hunger strike for the eighth day against the introduction of expensive MBA course in the varsity. "We have been sitting on hunger strike; this is the eighth day of our strike against many issues but primarily against the management course which will be inducted from this academic session," Sarika Chaudhary, Vice president Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) said.

"The course has the highest ever fee structure that is Rs 12 lakh which is higher than any private college. How many can afford this fee for the course?," she said.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, "A discussion cannot happen when 500 people are standing and shouting at you. It happens in a peaceful atmosphere. Right from the beginning, they are against opening the management school in the campus. If the fee is so high then why are students applying for course from all over the country? We have just 50 seats but a large number of people who have qualified CAT exam have applied for our program."

"We cannot remain frogs in the well in today's time. The university has to expand its programmes in order to become the best university in the world and contribute to the country. We are following all the rules and regulations of UGC. All these decisions are taken after a long discussion with our executive and academic councils. I don't see any point why anyone should oppose these kinds of expansion of such program which is good for University," Mr. Kumar added.

Speaking on the fee structure of the course, Mr. Kumar said, "The fee structure is the same as anywhere in India whether it is IIMs or IITs. We are not charging anything abnormally. The course will be inducted from coming academic session starting from July. We have already started the engineering course and the selection process is through JEE."

Another student sitting on hunger strike here, Aejaz Ahmed said, "We have been sitting here for indefinite hunger strike but neither the vice-chancellor nor anyone from JNU administration came to meet us. Instead the VC accused us of barging into his house and threatening his wife. Nothing of that sort happened. We were doing a protest which is within the ambit of our constitutional rights."

On Monday evening, hundreds of JNU students allegedly barged into the residence of the VC and allegedly confined his wife inside the residence for hours before she was safely rescued by security staff and others.

Delhi Police: There was a call for march till the JNU VC's house today. Students reached his house and tried to enter. They were stopped by the security staff. So far most of the students have gone back to their hostel. Few of them are still there. Situation is under control. - ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

The incident took place when about 200 students marched towards the VC's residence but were stopped by the security staff at the residence gate. However, the protesters smashed the gates and allegedly barged into the residence after quarrelling with the security guards.

JNU Vice-Chancellor said he will not file a police complaint against the students who "barged " into his house on Monday, but strict disciplinary action will be taken against them as per the varsity rules.

