JNU Makes Attendance Mandatory For Teachers, JNUEE To Go Online

After making attendance mandatory for students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday said that teachers too will be required to mark their attendance every day. According to a statement from the varsity, the 146th Academic Council meeting held on Friday took the decision that 'would bring about major improvements in academic and research activities of the University'.

This was the first academic council meeting where the members of the JNU Students' Union were not present since they were not invited due to an ongoing inquiry against them for an alleged act of indiscipline in the last Academic Council meeting.

"While JNU had already implemented the rules of attendance for students and administrative staff, the 146th AC meeting through its resolution has made attendance mandatory for the teaching community as well, JNU faculty need to give attendance at least once in a day," said a statement.

The Academic Council meeting also approved a rule that during the registration process at the beginning of every semester, all the incoming and continuing students are required to give an undertaking that they will abide by the attendance rules.

Computer-based entrance examinations

The Academic Council meeting also took decision to make JNU Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) completely computer-based, i.e. online mode.

The decision was taken amid opposition from a section of teachers who raised apprehensions that it won't be "financially viable" and suitable for many courses.

"Many members pointed out during an hour long discussion on this issue that the admission process in JNU will now be fairer, efficient, secure and bias-free," the statement said.

However, a member of JNU Teachers' Association said that some of the teachers opposed the move saying that the online entrance exams will not be a feasible option for courses under the School of Social Sciences or for Humanities courses.

The online entrance examinations will be outsourced and it will not be a financially viable option at a time when we have been told by the varsity that there is a crunch of funds, said a teacher on condition of anonymity. She also said that teachers were opposed to online entrance exam system since they had apprehensions about many of the students not being well-versed with computer.

The meeting also approved the introduction of a two-year M.Sc. Degree Programme in Mathematics in the School of Physical Sciences.

It was also decided that a University level time-table to be in place which will enable the student community to make choices for taking up courses in various schools and also lead to proper time management, and better utilization of available class room space.

Corrected answer scripts to be shown to the students before results

The Academic Council also took a "student-friendly decision" by making it mandatory for all teachers to show the corrected answer scripts of all exams (sessional, mid-semester, end semester) to the students before finalising the grades, reported PTI.

This will help in making sure that all student evaluations in JNU are fair and transparent, PTI reported.

JNU professor Ayesha Kidwai responded to the administration decision with this:

