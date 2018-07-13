After JNU Students, Attendance Now Mandatory For Teachers As Well

During the registration at the beginning of every semester, all the students have to give an undertaking that they will abide by the attendance rules of JNU, according to a statement.

Delhi | | Updated: July 13, 2018 23:57 IST
The decision was taken at the 146th Academic Council meeting.

New Delhi: 

After students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday said that teachers too will be required to mark their attendance every day.

"While JNU had already implemented the rules of attendance for students and administrative staff, the 146th AC meeting has made attendance mandatory for the teaching community as well. JNU faculty need to give attendance at least once in a day," a JNU statement said.

Also, during the registration at the beginning of every semester, all the students have to give an undertaking that they will abide by the attendance rules, the statement issued by the varsity Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra said.

In another major decision, the council made JNU Entrance Examinations completely computer-based.

"Many members pointed out that the admission process in JNU will now be fairer, efficient, secure and bias-free," the statement said.

