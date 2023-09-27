Explained: Controversy Over JNU's Rs 500 Offer For 90-Minute Class

The amount will be paid subject to availability of funds, raising the possibility of delayed payments.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is being slammed online for a notice informing that tutors will be paid Rs 500 for a 90-minute class. It has been issued by the Centre of Arabic and African Studies under the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies. Users are saying this is a meagre amount considering the status of the institution and questioned why it can't be increased. Amid the controversy around the proposal issued by the institution, here's an explainer on the entire issue.

What does the JNU notice say?

The notice issued by by Centre of Arabic and African Studies on September 18 talks about appointing "remedial tutors" for the university students. It also lays down the eligibility criterion of having cleared National Eligibility Test (NET). These tutors will be paid Rs 500 for a 90-minute lecture.

There is also a rider - that the amount will be paid subject to availability of funds, raising the possibility of delayed payments. Many users and faculty members have pointed out that this would demotivate youngsters keen on taking up teaching jobs.

What the language school says?

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Mujeebur-Rahman, chairperson of the Centre of Arabic and African Studies, aid the rates are decided by the university. "We have nothing to do with this. Our office had this proforma with them and they issued this notice on that basis," he said.

He added that the centre issued the notice to hire three remedial tutors.

A former JNUSU office-bearer told NDTV that there is a system in the university where students can take remedial classes for specific subjects that are difficult to understand, since regular teachers have limited time in classes. He added that this is why departmetns hire PhD students to teach students in these remedial classes.

JNU hasn't said anything officially about the issue on its website or social media handles.

The reactions

Abhay Kumar, a PhD student at JNU, said on social media, "JNU professors get salary in lakhs and a guest teacher for taking remedial classes for as long as 90 minutes is to be paid just Rs 500. Nothing can be so shameful and exploitative than this."

Saib Bilawal, another scholar at the university, posted, "It is a shameful state of JNU today. Offering jobs at Rs 500 per 1.5 hours of teaching (subject to availability of the fund). Yes, they can decide to not pay at all. Central university levels of pay at the very least must be maintained for such work."

Recruitment drive at JNU

Meanwhile, the university posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it is making appointments in "mission mode". It shared a screenshot of interviews conducted for various posts in the university and said, "The largest recruitment spree since the founding of JNU in last 19 months. Till now 331 faculty positions have been advertised and about 186 Selection Committees have been conducted, including 128 reserved positions."

It added that the recruitment of 388 non-teaching positions are going to be filled through NTA exams. This is also highest as well.