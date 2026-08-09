JNU Cancels Discussion Event On Umar Khalid's Book 'Fractured Communities'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled an auditorium booking for a book discussion programme on Umar Khalid's book ‘Fractured Communities' scheduled for August 10, 2026. The official letter stated that the event was cancelled due to the “non-disclosure of the full facts about the programme.”

According to an event's poster circulated, the event was to take place at SSS-1 auditorium of the university on August 10, from 3 pm onwards. As per the poster, the guest speakers were Professor Prabhu Mohapatra, Professor Uma Chakravarti, Shuddharbrata Sengupta, Harsh Mander, and Banojyotsana Lahiri.

The institute has stated that “the booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the programme,” “JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by Dean, SSS who has taken action as well in cancelling the event," it added.

The booking record had stated that Professor Avinash Kumar was to be present in the function as a representative of the centre's faculty. The booking was confirmed on August 7. Khalid is a former student of the university.

According to the institute's official website, JNU is the foremost university in India, and a world-renowned centre for teaching and research. "JNU being an institute of eminence in India aspires to create an augmented and integrated ecosystem, with a unique combination of resources, innovative thinking, and careful planning catapulting it to the creation of a University that would be recognized in the league of world-class institutions," the offiical website stated.