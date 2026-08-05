JNU UG Admission 2026 First Merit List Out; Check Seat Blocking Schedule

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2026 on its official admission website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates who applied for undergraduate programmes can now check whether they have been allotted a seat by logging in with their application number and password.

The merit list contains important details such as the candidate's name, course, category, score and seat allotment status. Students who have received a seat allotment must complete the admission process within the specified deadline to confirm their admission.

Seat blocking and fee payment

JNU has asked selected candidates to block their allotted seats by August 6, 2026. The university has also opened the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment process, which will remain available from August 3 to August 6.

During the same period, students are required to complete physical verification of their documents. Candidates should ensure that all admission formalities are completed on time, as failure to do so may lead to the cancellation of their allotted seat.

The university is also scheduled to release the third merit list for postgraduate (PG) admissions on August 5.

How to check the JNU UG first merit list

Candidates can follow these steps to download the merit list:

Visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in .

. Click on the JNU UG First Merit List 2026 link.

Enter your application number and password.

View your seat allotment status and download the merit list for future reference.

What selected candidates should do

Students whose names appear in the first merit list should complete the admission process by attending document verification with their original certificates and paying the required admission fee before the deadline.

Candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents ready and complete the process without delay. Those who do not finish document verification or fee payment by August 6 may lose their allotted seat, which could be offered to another candidate in the next round of admissions.