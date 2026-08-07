JNU Diploma of Proficiency Admissions 2026: Registration Starts, Merit List On August 24

Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the JNU DOP Admissions 2026 process for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates can submit their online application forms from August 6. The registration window will remain open until August 17, 2026, at 11:50 pm. Students who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to apply for the Diploma of Proficiency programme. The university has also confirmed that there is no upper age limit for admission.

According to the admission schedule, the tentative merit list will be published on August 24, 2026.

JNU DOP Admissions 2026: Important Dates

Check the important dates below:

Online registration begins: August 6, 2026

Last date to apply: August 17, 2026 (11:50 pm)

Tentative merit list: August 24, 2026

Pre-enrolment registration and fee payment: August 24 to August 27, 2026

Physical verification: August 31, 2026

Last date for admission/registration: September 10, 2026

How to Apply for JNU DOP Admissions 2026?

Visit the official JNU admission portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on the DOP Admissions 2026-27 registration link.

Register with the required details

Create login credentials.

Fill in the online application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form

Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Who Can Apply for JNU DOP Admissions 2026?

The JNU Diploma of Proficiency Admissions 2026 are open to candidates who have completed Class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised board. There is no upper age limit. This is open for both fresh students and lifelong learners to apply.

Candidates should check the official admission portal for updates regarding the merit list, document verification, fee payment and final admission process.