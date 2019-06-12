This Photo By A Jamia Student Selected For UNESCO World Photography Contest

Mohsin Javed's photo has been selected for "Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads" contest organized by UNESCO.

A photograph of the world heritage monument Humayun's Tomb in Delhi taken by Mohsin Javed, a final year student of Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been selected for International Photo contest " Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads" organized by UNESCO's Silk Road Project.

The international selection committee chose the picture among 6,625 entries taking into consideration its quality and creativity, said a statement from the Delhi-based Central varsity.

The selection Committee was impressed by the diversity of the photographs that vied for the honour, the statement said.

Sixty of the best images, including Mohsin's picture, have been selected to be part of a travelling exhibition, which has been displayed so far in China, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Oman, Russian Federation, Turkmenistan and at UNSECO Headquarters in Paris, France.

Reflection of the magnificent Humayun's Tomb, clicked by Mohsin Javed.

The exhibition will continue to tour in other countries.

Moreover, the selected photographs have been also presented in a professionally bound photo album, "Youth Lens on the Silk Roads", which reflect youth's visions and understanding of the Silk Roads common heritage.

A copy of the album has been sent to Mohsin by the UNESCO.

18-year-old Mohsin developed his passion for photography when he was in class 8th and took it seriously after 10th class.

His pictures have been widely carried by many national and international agencies and publications including international photo agency Getty Images, Germany's Public International Broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) website and various magazines in India.

Mohsin says he wants to pursue his career in photography.



