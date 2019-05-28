Jamia Faculty Elected As A Fellow Of Royal Society Of Chemistry

Dr. Imtaiyaz Hassan is a lecturer at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Science, JMI

Dr. Md. Imtaiyaz Hassan, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Science, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been elected as a Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), U.K.

Dr Hassan has been elected for his outstanding contributions to the Medicinal Chemistry and Structural Biology, according to a statement from the varsity.

Fellowship in the Royal Society of Chemistry acknowledges significant achievements by a professional for the extraordinary contributions to the field of Chemical Sciences.

The elected Fellows are given the designation of Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC).

The names of newly elected Fellows are published each year in The Times (London).

Founded in 1841, RSC is the largest organization in Europe for advancing the chemical sciences.

RSC partners with industry and academia, advises governments on policy, and promotes the talent, collaboration, innovation, information and ideas that lead to great advances in science.

After obtaining Ph.D. degree from All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Dr. Hassan joined JMI stepping in to teaching and research in the areas related to protein folding and structural biology for the identification of specific inhibitors of potential drug targets.

His research work touched towards therapeutic interventions to cancer, diabetes and neuro-degenerative diseases. He also pursued work related to the mechanism of protein folding and its association with human health that led to identification of therapeutic molecules.

His overwhelming dedication and extreme passion for science and research produced more than 210 papers to his credit in top tier journals of structural biology. A towering figure of 3400 citations reflects appreciation and acknowledgment of his research globally.

Because of academic excellence, he has already been elected as member of National Academy of Science India, Allahabad and Fellow of Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, DST India.

