Online Application Process Begins For JMI B.Tech, B. Arch 2018 Admission

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today opened online application form for admission to Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) courses for the session 2018-19. Interested applicants have to first apply for JEE Mains 2018, following which they need to fill the online form available at JMI admission portal www.jmicoe.in.
To register for JMI B.Tech and B.Arch, applicants have to enter the 8 digits JEE Main 2018 application number in JMI online application form. The selection of the candidates for these courses will be done strictly as per merit following JMI's admission policy based on the rank attained in JEE Main 2018.
The last date to fill online application form is 07, March 2018. No offline forms will be accepted.
For any further queries, the Office of Controller of Examination has created a help desk available at email id: Jmihelpdesks2018@gmail.com.
The interested candidates may make use of the help desk numbers: +91-9836219994, +91-9836289994, +91-9836319994.
