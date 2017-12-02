JEE Main 2018: 'Diabetic Students Can Carry Fruits, Water To Exam Hall', Says CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the exam conducting body for JEE Main 2018, has once again taken a generous move by allowing students with diabetes to carry eatables to the examination hall, this year.

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT JEE Main 2018: CBSE Allows Diabetic Students To Carry Eatables To Exam Hall New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the exam conducting body of JEE Main 2018, has once again taken a generous move by allowing students with diabetes to carry eatables to the examination hall, this year. Last year, CBSE had allowed mid day snacks to such students during board exams. These students can carry essential sugar tablets and fruits along with a transparent water bottle. Packaged food items are not allowed inside the exam hall, however. Details in this regard is available in the JEE Main 2018 information bulletin available online.



'The candidates, suffering from diabetes, are allowed to carry into the examination hall the eatables like sugar tablets / fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle. However, the candidates are not allowed to carry packed foods like chocolate / candy/ sandwich in the examination hall,' reads the official statement from the Board.



For other candidates, 'Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks are not allowed to be taken into the examination rooms during examination hours.'



Last year, after considering the study results of the Chairperson of the Delhi Diabetes Research Centre, Dr Ashok Jhingan conducted on Kendriya Vidyalaya students, CBSE decided to implement the change. As a part of the study, four Kendriya Vidyalaya schools had allowed the diabetic students to have mid-exam snacks. Dr Jhingan has stated in the study report that diabetic students need insulin half an hour after eating. Without snack between 9 am and 10 am will lead to a drop in the sugar level. According to the study many students leave the examination hall early due to issues as such. Dr Jhingan has further added that the performance of such students drops down after 11 am during three hour long exam, which starts at 10 am.



Usually student suffering from Type 1 diabetes suffer from irritability, headaches and loss of concentration during low sugar levels.



Click here for more Education News



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the exam conducting body of JEE Main 2018, has once again taken a generous move by allowing students with diabetes to carry eatables to the examination hall, this year. Last year, CBSE had allowed mid day snacks to such students during board exams. These students can carry essential sugar tablets and fruits along with a transparent water bottle. Packaged food items are not allowed inside the exam hall, however. Details in this regard is available in the JEE Main 2018 information bulletin available online.'The candidates, suffering from diabetes, are allowed to carry into the examination hall the eatables like sugar tablets / fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle. However, the candidates are not allowed to carry packed foods like chocolate / candy/ sandwich in the examination hall,' reads the official statement from the Board.For other candidates, 'Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks are not allowed to be taken into the examination rooms during examination hours.'Last year, after considering the study results of the Chairperson of the Delhi Diabetes Research Centre, Dr Ashok Jhingan conducted on Kendriya Vidyalaya students, CBSE decided to implement the change. As a part of the study, four Kendriya Vidyalaya schools had allowed the diabetic students to have mid-exam snacks. Dr Jhingan has stated in the study report that diabetic students need insulin half an hour after eating. Without snack between 9 am and 10 am will lead to a drop in the sugar level. According to the study many students leave the examination hall early due to issues as such. Dr Jhingan has further added that the performance of such students drops down after 11 am during three hour long exam, which starts at 10 am. CBSE Board Exams 2017: Diabetic Students Will Be Allowed Mid-Exam Snack Breaks Usually student suffering from Type 1 diabetes suffer from irritability, headaches and loss of concentration during low sugar levels.