JIPMAT Result 2024 Out, Here's Steps to Download

JIPMAT Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2024. Candidates who have taken the exam can check the result by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT. They are required to enter their login credentials to download the result.

JIPMAT 2024: Steps to Download Result

Go to the NTA JIPMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in

Find and click the "JIPMAT Results 2024" link on the homepage

Enter your login details such as application number, password, and security pin

Click on submit

Check and download the results

Take a printout of the result for future reference

The exam was held on June 6 this year in 101 centers across 73 cities. It was also conducted in locations outside India, specifically in Dubai and Kathmandu, utilizing a Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

A total of 12,207 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 10,115 candidates appeared for the test, with 6,156 males and 3,959 females participating.

The official notification reads: "The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIM Bodh Gaya & IIM Jammu, where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process."

The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) - 2024 for admission to the Five Year Integrated Programme in Management at the Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Management - Jammu.

JIPMAT 2024: Eligibility

Candidates must have passed the 10+2 or XII or HSC examination in arts, commerce, or science stream or equivalent in the year 2022, 2023, or be appearing in 2024.

Candidates must also have passed the class 10th examination in a year not before 2020.