Jharkhand Board Compartment Result 2026: How To Check Class 10, 12 Scorecards

Jharkhand Board Compartment Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment or supplementary examination results 2026 soon. Students who appeared in these examinations will be able to access their marksheets online through the JAC result portal, jacresults.com. The board had earlier declared the 2026 Class 10 results on April 23, 2026, and the Class 12 results on May 6, 2026. Students must keep their roll number and roll code ready to view their results. The Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted from August 7 to 12, while the Class 12 re-examinations took place from August 7 to 14. Students should regularly visit the result portal for the announcement and keep their examination details handy.

How To Check JAC 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026?

After the result link is activated, students can access their scorecards by following the steps below:

Go to the JAC result portal at jacresults.com.

Find and select the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary examination result 2026.

Enter the student's roll number and roll code in the designated fields.

Click on the submit option.

The JAC supplementary result will appear on the screen.

Review the marks and qualifying status carefully.

Save the result and download a copy for future use.

Students may also take a printout of the scorecard for future academic use.

JAC 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The JAC supplementary result will provide students with information related to their examination performance. The scorecard is expected to mention:

Student's name

Roll number

Name of the school

Marks obtained in individual subjects

Overall marks

Grade

Qualifying status

Students appearing for the JAC Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations are required to obtain a minimum of 33% marks in every subject and in aggregate to qualify.